Dublin Airport Passenger Cap Bill under scrutiny in Oireachtas committee

Lobby groups opposed to the lifting of the restriction appeared before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport at Leinster House.

The Cabinet approved draft legislation to lift Dublin Airport 32m passenger cap which was a condition in a 2007 planning permission. A record 36.4m people passed through the two terminals last year far exceeding the restriction which the High Court suspended pending legal proceedings.

The committee began hearings as part of the pre legislative scrutiny of the Dublin Airport Passenger Capacity Bill 2026.

The groups claimed the bill leads to major increases in fossil fuel pollution bypasses planning laws and goes against balanced regional development while increased noise levels impact health.