Gary Owens appointed new chair of DAA in succession to Basil Sheerin

Gary Owens assumes the chairperson role at DAA on 14 June.

He currently chairs Dublin Bus and serves on the CIE Group board.

The appointment covers a five-year term.

DAA manages Dublin and Cork Airports plus international operations.

The leadership change follows the departure of previous CEO Kenny Jacobs.

Gary Owens has been appointed to the role of chairperson of DAA, and he begins his five-year term on 14 June. The Transport Minister made the appointment. Owens currently chairs Dublin Bus and sits on the CIE Group board.

He brings experience from interim CEO positions at the FAI, Down Syndrome Ireland and Athletics Ireland. His background also includes senior roles in insurance and financial services. The appointment comes as DAA seeks a new CEO following the earlier departure of Kenny Jacobs.

The DAA operates Dublin and Cork Airports as well as international businesses through Aer Rianta Ireland and DAA International. The change in leadership allows the organisation to reset relationships after a period of internal challenges. Owens continues in his Dublin Bus role until a successor is appointed.

Darragh O’Brien shared “I am delighted to appoint Gary Owens as chairperson to the board of DAA for a five-year term.”