Dublin celebrates James Joyce Bloomsday with over 100 events

The JoyceStagers performed the funeral of Paddy Dignam.

More than 150 Dubliners mentioned in Ulysses are buried at Glasnevin.

Tours visited graves connected to the novel.

Davy Byrnes pub marked the Lestrygonians episode.

The James Joyce Centre hosts multiple events.

Bloomsday celebrations are taking place across Dublin to mark the anniversary of the events in James Joyce’s Ulysses.

Crowds gathered in multiple locations for recitals, re-enactments and guided tours connected to the novel. The JoyceStagers performed the funeral of Paddy Dignam from the Hades chapter at Glasnevin Cemetery where more than 150 real-life Dubliners mentioned in the book lie buried. A special guided tour visited relevant graves and sites associated with the 1904 story.

The traditional Bloomsday breakfast occurred at Belvedere College where Joyce studied from 1893 to 1898. Visitors to the Museum of Literature Ireland joined Joycean tours that featured Copy No1 of Ulysses inscribed by the author along with notebooks and letters. Davy Byrnes pub hosted music, performances and readings linked to the Lestrygonians episode.

The James Joyce Centre ran a literary walking tour that followed Leopold Bloom’s route through the city centre along with readings, talks and children’s events at North Great George’s Street. Here are the locations in the literature:

Chapter 1: Telemachus, Martello Tower, Sandycove (now the James Joyce Tower)

Chapter 2: Nestor, Dalkey (Mr Deasy’s school – Summerfield House, Dalkey Avenue)

Chapter 3: Proteus, Sandymount Strand

Chapter 4: Calypso, 7 Eccles Street (Leopold and Molly Bloom’s home)

Chapter 5: Lotus Eaters, Westland Row Post Office and Sweny’s Pharmacy, Lincoln Place

Chapter 6: Hades, Glasnevin Cemetery (Prospect Cemetery)

Chapter 7: Aeolus, Freeman’s Journal office, Prince’s Street North (off O’Connell Street)

Chapter 8: Lestrygonians, Duke Street (especially Davy Byrne’s Pub) and surrounding city centre streets

Chapter 9: Scylla and Charybdis, National Library of Ireland, Kildare Street

Chapter 10: Wandering Rocks, Multiple locations across Dublin city centre (including O’Connell Bridge, the River Liffey quays, and various streets)

Chapter 11: Sirens, Ormond Hotel, Upper Ormond Quay (on the River Liffey)

Chapter 12: Cyclops, Barney Kiernan’s Pub, Little Britain Street

Chapter 13: Nausicaa, Sandymount Strand

Chapter 14: Oxen of the Sun, National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street

Chapter 15: Circe, Nighttown / Monto district (Mabbot Street and surrounding area, now James Joyce Street / Railway Street)

Chapter 16: Eumaeus, Cabman’s Shelter, Butt Bridge / Custom House area

Chapter 17: Ithaca, 7 Eccles Street (Bloom’s home)

Chapter 18: Penelope, 7 Eccles Street (Molly Bloom’s bedroom),