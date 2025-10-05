Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Dublin wins World Festival & Event City Award

Dublin wins World Festival & Event City Award

0
By on Ireland

Dublin City Council, with Fáilte Ireland, has been awarded the World Festival & Event City Award at the 70th IFEA Convention in Palm Springs. 

The award recognises Dublin’s leadership in fostering festivals and events, driving cultural and economic benefits. The city’s partnerships and strategic support create an environment where events thrive. The IFEA, founded in 1956, supports global event professionals.

The IFEA Convention marked its 70th anniversary in 2025.

Richard Shakespeare, Dublin City Council, shared: “This award is a proud moment for Dublin, reflecting our commitment to enhancing the city’s event landscape with fresh ideas and accessible entertainment.”

See also  Dublin’s 3Arena profit ups 3pc to €20.7m

Related posts:

Róise Goan Director of Dublin Theatre FestivalTODAY at the 68th Dublin Theatre Festival Phibsboro phase of the Royal Canal Greenway opened in Dublin Richard Shakespeare Dublin City managerDublin City Council opens applications for 2026 Arts Grants Richard Shakespeare Dublin City managerDublin city council launches Grow College Green project
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.