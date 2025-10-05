Dublin wins World Festival & Event City Award

Dublin City Council, with Fáilte Ireland, has been awarded the World Festival & Event City Award at the 70th IFEA Convention in Palm Springs.

The award recognises Dublin’s leadership in fostering festivals and events, driving cultural and economic benefits. The city’s partnerships and strategic support create an environment where events thrive. The IFEA, founded in 1956, supports global event professionals.

The IFEA Convention marked its 70th anniversary in 2025.

Richard Shakespeare, Dublin City Council, shared: “This award is a proud moment for Dublin, reflecting our commitment to enhancing the city’s event landscape with fresh ideas and accessible entertainment.”