Dublin’s Mansion House hosts Diwali with Lord Mayor Ray McAdam

Prashant Sharma of the Ireland India council
Dublin’s Mansion House has hosted Diwali with Lord Mayor Ray McAdam, Ambassador H.E. Akhilesh Mishra, community leaders, and families.

Featured music, dance, rangoli, festive food, diya lighting, Kathak performance, Mandala projection. The festival celebrates light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, hope over fear in Hindu tradition. The event honours Irish-Indian contributions to Dublin’s enterprise, creativity, family life and aligns with the mayoral strategy for living, active, engaged city.

Ray McAdam shared “Dublin celebrates Diwali—proudly and publicly—in the people’s house.”

