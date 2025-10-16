EasyJet shares rise 3.6pc as MSC denies takeover bid

Kenton Jarvis of Easyjet

EasyJet shares have risen 3.6pc to €5.45 following reports of potential interest from Mediterranean Shipping Company in a stake or full takeover, as revealed by Corriere della Sera on 14 October citing unnamed sources.

The speculation triggered an 11.5pc jump on 14 October, the largest in three years, though MSC denied involvement and easyJet declined comment. Analysts at Bernstein questioned the industrial logic but noted appeal in easyJet’s airport slots and routes.

Shares have fallen 14pc year to date, underperforming a 1.4pc drop in the European travel index, amid €25m losses from French industrial action. The airline reported €335m pre-tax profits for the quarter to 30 June, up €58m year on year, with a €4.2bn market capitalisation and 33pc upside forecast to €7.87 in 12 months. Founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou with a 15pc stake, easyJet rejected a 2021 Wizz Air bid; MSC previously partnered with Lufthansa on a failed 2022 ITA Airways bid.