End of the runway for Blue Islands as it suspends Jersey operations including Dublin flights

Rob Veron CEO of Blue Islands

Blue Islands has suspended all flight operations after Jersey government withdrew financial support.

The airline owed around €8.2m from an €9.9m COVID-19 loan. Loganair added routes from Jersey to Guernsey, Exeter, Bristol and Southampton on November 16. Aurigny Air Services increased services on Guernsey-Southampton and Guernsey-Jersey routes.

The carrier operated four ATR72-500s and one ATR72-600 on year-round Jersey-Guernsey and English connections as well as a 4w service to Dublin. Emerald Airways also operates on the Dublin-Jersey route.

Blue Islands shared in a written statement “After very constructive dialogue with Government of Jersey in recent months, including what we understood to have been ongoing assessments of the future options, we were informed this afternoon [November 14] that they are unable to provide further support.”