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Aileesh Carew of Epic
Aileesh Carew of Epic

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum unveils €2m visitor experience upgrade

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin has completed a €2m enhancement to its galleries, introducing fully immersive multi sensory displays and advanced interactive technology. 

The 2,000-square-foot expansion and technology upgrade, marks its largest enhancement since opening in may 2016. The revamp introduces immersive, multi-sensory technologies, including a LiDAR-powered “Isle of the Senses” gallery and a 28-square-metre interactive LED floor. 

The new immersive tech features advanced microled, led neon, and modern “pepper’s ghost” sensory displays. A new app offers multilingual support, children’s tours, and deeper narrative context and design change: open up historic vaulted spaces, offering street views. 

Located in the CHQ Building, Dublin, the museum is open daily (10:00 am – 6:45 pm). Tickets start at €21 for adults (includes a free return) and €10.50 for children. Ongoing, special exhibitions include “Frontlines: Irish Journalists Abroad”.

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Visitors can now engage more deeply with Ireland’s emigration story through updated exhibits that blend history, personal narratives and modern innovation. 

The upgrade positions the museum as a leading heritage attraction for both domestic and international tourists keen to explore Ireland’s global diaspora connections.

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