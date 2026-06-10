EU tourism platform improves access to funding opportunities

The EU Tourism Platform has consolidated funding opportunities at EU, national and regional levels.

Organisations in the Alpine Region can apply for Interreg Alpine Space sustainable tourism projects.

Portugal allocates €30 million through its Growing with Tourism programme.

Austrian SMEs in tourism receive grants or liability participation for financial difficulties.

Poland provides reconstruction funding for damaged tourism infrastructure.

The European Commission has launched the EU Tourism Platform to simplify access to funding for tourism businesses across Europe. The platform brings together EU, national and regional opportunities in one location for operators from small family businesses to larger enterprises. European Service Network S.A. handles communication materials on behalf of the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport.

Current listings include the Interreg Alpine Space programme for sustainable tourism projects, Portugal Growing with Tourism programme with €30 million allocation and support for Austrian SMEs in difficulty. Poland offers funding for reconstruction of tourism infrastructure after events such as flooding. Additional opportunities cover digital transformation, cultural heritage and sustainable mobility.

The platform forms part of the Transition Pathway for Tourism that prioritises green and digital transitions for SMEs.