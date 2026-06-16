New EU261 regulation agreement: bags, delays, baggage, boarding & sitting next to children

Agreement reached between the European Parliament & Council

Stricter air passenger rights, f

Mandated free cabin baggage,

Retained 3-hour delay compensation,

Ban on “no-show” clauses.

Free seat allocation for families

Streamlined claims processes

Negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU have secured a provisional political agreement on the long awaited revision of air passenger rights rules, marking the first major update since 2004. The deal, finalised in mid June 2026 following intense negotiations, largely preserves core passenger protections while introducing several practical improvements aimed at greater fairness and transparency in air travel.

Under the compromise, travellers will retain the right to compensation of between two hundred and fifty and six hundred euro for flights delayed by three hours or more, as well as for cancellations and denied boarding, provided the disruption is not caused by extraordinary circumstances such as severe weather. This maintains the existing threshold that many passengers and MEPs had fought to protect against attempts to extend it. Airlines will face stricter obligations to process claims more quickly, typically within seven to fourteen days, and must provide clearer information to customers from the outset.

A key win for families comes in the form of a ban on airlines charging parents or guardians extra to sit next to their children. The new rules will require free adjacent seating for children under fourteen travelling with a parent or accompanying person, as well as for passengers with disabilities and their assistants. This directly addresses widespread criticism of practices by low cost carriers that separated families unless additional fees were paid, often around eight to fifteen euro per segment. The reform also prohibits charges for correcting minor spelling mistakes in bookings and requires greater price transparency, including the inclusion of a standard hand luggage item in the basic fare.

Other measures clarify baggage liability, ban overly restrictive no show clauses, and aim to make complaint procedures simpler with pre filled forms. The agreement strikes a balance that airlines say will help maintain connectivity and operational viability while consumer advocates welcome stronger enforcement and reduced hidden costs.

The provisional deal still requires formal approval by the full European Parliament in a plenary vote expected in July 2026 before becoming law. If adopted, the updated regulations are anticipated to enter into force in the second half of 2027, giving carriers time to adapt their systems and pricing models. For millions of passengers flying within or from the EU each year, the changes promise fairer treatment, fewer unexpected charges and faster redress when things go wrong.