HEEE are the 15 sites covered by the European Commission €100m grant scheme to curb over tourism

Apostolos Tzitzikostas EU Transport Commissioner

A fresh push has been launched by the European Commission to curb overtourism in hotspots like Venice and Santorini, involving grants totalling €100m for local councils to to implement visitor management measures like timed entries and off-peak incentives.

The scheme, announced at a Brussels summit, targets 15 sites with measures such as timed entry slots for €5 fees and shuttle services from €3 to ease pressure on infrastructure.

Tourism boards in Italy and Greece welcome the funding, which includes training for 5,000 hospitality workers on sustainable practices, though critics argue it overlooks smaller islands facing similar strains. The initiative aims to balance economic benefits with resident quality of life, with pilot programmes due to report progress by March 2026.

These locations, selected based on 2023 Eurostat data showing extreme imbalances in tourist-to-resident ratios, include coastal islands, alpine regions, and urban hubs facing overcrowding. The scheme prioritises sustainable practices to preserve infrastructure and local livelihoods, with implementation slated for summer 2026.Zakynthos (Zante), Greece – 150 overnight stays per resident; island grapples with 6m visits against 40,000 locals.