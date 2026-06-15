EXCLUDED from tourism data – Irish self catering sector expressed frustration at lack of recognition

Tourism beds for refugees dropped by 10pc.

Last month 9,110 or 18pc of contracted beds were in sites on Fáilte Ireland accommodation register.

42,507 or 82pc of the total stayed in non registered properties.

These are mostly in rural areas with loss to local economies.

The Irish Self Catering Federation has highlighted ongoing challenges in the accommodation sector as new tourism figures exclude unregistered properties. Operators continue to face difficulties in gaining recognition within official statistics despite their contribution to rural economies. The situation persists with many self catering businesses operating without formal registration through no fault of the owners.

Tourism beds contracted by the State for refugees dropped by 10pc over the past year in hotels and registered accommodation. Last month 9,110 or 18pc of contracted beds appeared in sites on Fáilte Ireland accommodation register while 42,507 or 82pc of the total stayed in non registered properties. These properties lie mostly in rural areas and result in losses to local economies.

Data confirms that unregistered self catering options form a substantial part of the overall capacity used for State contracted beds.

The Irish Self Catering Federation shared “no positive news for self catering in new tourism data as we are unregistered though no fault of owners.”