Canadian PM Mark Carney is on a two day visit to Ireland

Three grandparents come from Westport county Mayo

Shared history common values and bold ambitions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed him home.

Ambassadors John Concannon and Dennis King joined events

Tourism Ireland has joined the national welcome for the official visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to Ireland which underlines bilateral relations. Events took place in Dublin with recognition for key figures in peace processes. The visit includes travel to Mayo where family roots connect to the region.

Tourism Ireland CEO Alice Mansergh joined Prime Minister Carney the Taoiseach and Ministers at events in Dublin. General John De Chastelain received recognition at an inaugural lecture at Trinity College Dublin for his contribution to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and decommissioning. Canada ranks as the fifth biggest market for inbound tourism to the island.

Visitor numbers from Canada grew around 30pc since 2023. Around 4.4 million Canadians or 12pc of the population trace ancestry to the island. Canadians travel for scenery heritage and culture supported by air connectivity.

Alice Mansergh CEO of Tourism Irleand shared Shared history common values and bold ambitions. These were some of the facets of the strong bilateral relationship Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney underlined on his visit to Ireland. The theme of strengthening connections for the good of societies economies and communities holds true for tourism too.