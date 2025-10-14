Ferrycarrig hotel announces €699 per person Christmas offers

Ferrycarrig Hotel has shared its offer of two- or three-night Christmas packages from 24 to 27 December 2025, with rates starting at €699 per person sharing for three nights or €599 for two nights.

Guests enjoy gourmet dining at Reeds Restaurant, featuring locally sourced produce, with festive meals on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day lunch, and St. Stephen’s Day dinner.

The New Year’s Eve package, starting at €329 per person sharing, includes a gourmet dinner and fireworks display over the River Slaney.

The hotel’s Active Club and Spa provides relaxation with a heated pool, sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi, complemented by Wexford’s coastal and heritage attractions.

Newly redeveloped “+Plus” rooms offer modern luxury with plush finishes and river views for an elevated festive experience.

Liam Forde shared: “Our Christmas menu celebrates the best of Wexford’s coastal and countryside produce, crafted to create unforgettable festive moments. Ferrycarrig’s Christmas escapes are designed to blend luxury, warmth, and festive cheer, ensuring a truly memorable holiday.”