Fincantieri delivers Mein Schiff Flow to TUI

- Fincantieri delivered Mein Schiff Flow to TUI Cruises on 12 June 2026.
- The ship operates with dual-fuel LNG and marine gas oil propulsion.
- Features enable near emission-free port operations for 40pc of time.
- Contract signed for two additional sister ships in 2031 and 2032.
- Delivery reinforces Monfalcone yard role in cruise ship building.
Fincantieri has delivered the cruise ship Mein Schiff Flow at its Monfalcone shipyard. The vessel is the second InTUItion-class ship built for TUI Cruises and features dual-fuel propulsion with liquefied natural gas and marine gas oil. Delivery took place on 12 June 2026.
The ship includes catalytic converters that meet Euro 6 standards, a steam turbine that recovers waste heat, and shore power connections. These systems support near emission-free operations while berthed, which accounts for around 40pc of operational time. A waste treatment system processes organic materials into recyclable components.
Fincantieri signed a contract in September for two additional sister ships scheduled for delivery in 2031 and 2032. The Monfalcone yard reinforces its position in next-generation cruise ship construction. The delivery strengthens the long-term partnership between Fincantieri and TUI Cruises.
Pierroberto Folgiero shared “With the delivery of Mein Schiff Flow, we celebrate a new milestone in our collaboration with TUI Cruises and reaffirm the strategic role of the Monfalcone shipyard as a center of excellence in global shipbuilding.”