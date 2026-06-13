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Wybcke Meier of TUI cruise
Wybcke Meier of TUI cruises

Fincantieri delivers Mein Schiff Flow to TUI

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  • Fincantieri delivered Mein Schiff Flow to TUI Cruises on 12 June 2026.
  • The ship operates with dual-fuel LNG and marine gas oil propulsion.
  • Features enable near emission-free port operations for 40pc of time.
  • Contract signed for two additional sister ships in 2031 and 2032.
  • Delivery reinforces Monfalcone yard role in cruise ship building.

Fincantieri has delivered the cruise ship Mein Schiff Flow at its Monfalcone shipyard. The vessel is the second InTUItion-class ship built for TUI Cruises and features dual-fuel propulsion with liquefied natural gas and marine gas oil. Delivery took place on 12 June 2026.

The ship includes catalytic converters that meet Euro 6 standards, a steam turbine that recovers waste heat, and shore power connections. These systems support near emission-free operations while berthed, which accounts for around 40pc of operational time. A waste treatment system processes organic materials into recyclable components.

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Fincantieri signed a contract in September for two additional sister ships scheduled for delivery in 2031 and 2032. The Monfalcone yard reinforces its position in next-generation cruise ship construction. The delivery strengthens the long-term partnership between Fincantieri and TUI Cruises.

Pierroberto Folgiero shared “With the delivery of Mein Schiff Flow, we celebrate a new milestone in our collaboration with TUI Cruises and reaffirm the strategic role of the Monfalcone shipyard as a center of excellence in global shipbuilding.”

Harri Kulovaara Executive Vice President Newbuilding RCI, Cristiano Bazzara, Direktor Fincantieri Monfalcone, Wybcke Meier, CEO TUI Cruises

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