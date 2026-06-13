Fincantieri delivers Mein Schiff Flow to TUI

Fincantieri delivered Mein Schiff Flow to TUI Cruises on 12 June 2026.

The ship operates with dual-fuel LNG and marine gas oil propulsion.

Features enable near emission-free port operations for 40pc of time.

Contract signed for two additional sister ships in 2031 and 2032.

Delivery reinforces Monfalcone yard role in cruise ship building.

Fincantieri has delivered the cruise ship Mein Schiff Flow at its Monfalcone shipyard. The vessel is the second InTUItion-class ship built for TUI Cruises and features dual-fuel propulsion with liquefied natural gas and marine gas oil. Delivery took place on 12 June 2026.

The ship includes catalytic converters that meet Euro 6 standards, a steam turbine that recovers waste heat, and shore power connections. These systems support near emission-free operations while berthed, which accounts for around 40pc of operational time. A waste treatment system processes organic materials into recyclable components.

Fincantieri signed a contract in September for two additional sister ships scheduled for delivery in 2031 and 2032. The Monfalcone yard reinforces its position in next-generation cruise ship construction. The delivery strengthens the long-term partnership between Fincantieri and TUI Cruises.

Pierroberto Folgiero shared “With the delivery of Mein Schiff Flow, we celebrate a new milestone in our collaboration with TUI Cruises and reaffirm the strategic role of the Monfalcone shipyard as a center of excellence in global shipbuilding.”