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Carsten Spohr CEO of Lufthansa
Carsten Spohr CEO of Lufthansa

FIVE Dublin rotations among hundreds of flights cancelled by Lufthansa cabin crew strike

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
  • Cabin crew members walked off their jobs at Lufthansa on Friday.
  • Some 20000 flight attendants joined the strike until 10 pm.
  • The UFO trade union confirmed the one day action.
  • This marks the third major strike at Lufthansa this year.

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled to and from Germany as cabin crew members are walking out at Lufthansa. The strike began at midnight on Friday which corresponds to 2200 on Thursday GMT and it affects services until 10 pm on Friday. Some 20000 flight attendants received the call to strike.

The UFO trade union confirmed the one day strike for its members at Lufthansa and its Cityline regional subsidiary while wage negotiations continue to stall. This walkout represents the third major one at Lufthansa this year and it follows two rounds of pilot strikes.

See also  Strikes disrupt Italian airports on day of national action

Dublin cancellations include:

  • Frankfurt LH977@08.45 & inbound LH976
  • Munich LH2517@10.40 & inbound LH2516
  • Frankfurt LH979@12.25 & inbound LH978
  • Frankfurt LH981@17.40 & inbound LH990
  • Frankfurt inbound LH982

Lufthansa cancelled hundreds of flights in advance of the strike at their hubs in Munich and Frankfurt as well as other airports that include Leipzig Halle Berlin and Stuttgart. At its largest hub in Frankfurt nearly 75pc of some 350 scheduled Lufthansa departures were cancelled.

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