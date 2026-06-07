Sustainable aviation fuel production for 2026 is just 0.8pc of requirement – IATA

IATA has released estimates on global Sustainable Aviation Fuel production for 2026.

SAF production stands at around 2.4m tonnes which equals 0.8 pc of aviation fuel use.

The cost to airlines reaches $4.3bn for this volume.

Global e-SAF production capacity remains at 0.02m tonnes.

89 pc of passengers support continued industry emissions reductions.

IATA has released estimates that show global Sustainable Aviation Fuel production is set to reach around 2.4m tonnes in 2026. This volume represents only 0.8 pc of total aviation fuel use and carries a cost to airlines of $4.3bn. Willie Walsh has criticised slow progress five years after the net zero by 2050 commitment.

Production of SAF from biofuel sources remains limited while e-SAF faces even greater challenges. The EU and UK have set mandates for 0.6m tonnes of e-SAF by 2030 but current global operating and under-construction capacity stands at only 0.02m tonnes. No new final investment decisions for e-SAF facilities have taken place in the past year.

A recent IATA passenger survey from April 2026 indicates that 89 pc of passengers support continued emissions reductions. Around 66 pc of passengers state they are willing to pay more to compensate for emissions while 48 pc check carbon emissions when choosing flights.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, shared “It looks to be another disappointing year for SAF production. Five years after committing to achieve net zero by 2050, SAF production will only account for 0.8% of airline fuel use this year.”

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist, shared “The 2030 e-SAF targets by the UK and the EU are beyond unrealistic – they are utterly detached from reality.”