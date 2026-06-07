IATA reveals 2027 Congress will be held in Xiamen

The 83rd IATA AGM will take place from 30 May to 1 June 2027.

Xiamen Airlines hosts the event in Xiamen, China.

This marks the third time China hosts the IATA AGM.

Previous hosts in China were Shanghai in 2002 and Beijing in 2012.

Xiang’an International Airport opens later in 2026.

Xiamen Airlines will host the 83rd IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Xiamen, China, from 30 May to 1 June 2027. Leaders from the global aviation industry gather for the first time in this southeast coastal city.

The decision to select Xiamen came at the 82nd IATA AGM in Rio de Janeiro. This marks the third time China hosts the gathering after Shanghai in 2002 and Beijing in 2012. Xiamen Airlines serves as the host carrier for the meetings.

The opening of Xiang’an International Airport later in 2026 strengthens Xiamen as a transportation hub. Delegates gain the chance to experience the city as a historical port with growing importance in commerce and connectivity.

Willie Walsh shared “We are excited to bring the 83rd IATA AGM to China, hosted by Xiamen Airlines.”

Zhao Dong shared “Xiamen Airlines is proud to host the IATA AGM and to welcome our industry colleagues to our home base of Xiamen.”

Xie Bing shared “The opening of Xiang’an International Airport later this year demonstrates how Xiamen is growing its importance as a transportation and business hub.”

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