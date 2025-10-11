Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Flexjet Europe applies for Irish AOC

Flexjet Europe applies for Irish AOC

0
By on Aviation, Knowledge & News
Marine Eugene of Flexjet

Flexjet Europe has applied for an Irish Air Operator’s Certificate to support its regional expansion, following the delivery of a new Embraer Praetor 600. The €21m jet, part of a €6.5bn order for 330 aircraft, joins a 48-jet European fleet. 

The Praetor 600, seating nine, operates routes up to 4,018 nautical miles, with a cabin altitude of 1,767m and satellite Wi-Fi. Flexjet’s Red Label programme, with dedicated crews, reports a 15pc subscription rise. 

The Irish Aviation Authority is reviewing the application, expected to take six to twelve months, as Flexjet plans transatlantic and intra-European routes. The Red Label programme saw a 15pc subscription increase in the past year.

See also  French business event buyers hosted by Tourism Ireland

The AOC application, under review, may take six to twelve months to process.

Marine Eugène shared: “This addition aligns with our commitment to expand our European operations.”

Related posts:

Sean Duffy US Transport commissionerTrump’s transport secretary Sean Duffy urges European governments to honour open skies Steve Ronald Aer Lingus director of schedulesAer Lingus warns additional pre 7am slots at Dublin could harm on-time performance Willie Walsh CEO of IATAIATA financial and passenger set for Istanbul on 5–6 November Declan Fixtpatrick of the IAAIAA to add 25 daily slots at Dublin Airport for summer 2026 ‘to boost competition’
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.