Marine Eugene of Flexjet

Flexjet Europe has applied for an Irish Air Operator’s Certificate to support its regional expansion, following the delivery of a new Embraer Praetor 600. The €21m jet, part of a €6.5bn order for 330 aircraft, joins a 48-jet European fleet.

The Praetor 600, seating nine, operates routes up to 4,018 nautical miles, with a cabin altitude of 1,767m and satellite Wi-Fi. Flexjet’s Red Label programme, with dedicated crews, reports a 15pc subscription rise.

The Irish Aviation Authority is reviewing the application, expected to take six to twelve months, as Flexjet plans transatlantic and intra-European routes. The Red Label programme saw a 15pc subscription increase in the past year.

The AOC application, under review, may take six to twelve months to process.

Marine Eugène shared: “This addition aligns with our commitment to expand our European operations.”