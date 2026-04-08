Lufthansa marks 100th anniversary of its first flights from Berlin to Cologne and Zurich

Lufthansa operated two special flights on 6 April 2026 from Berlin to mark 100 years since its first routes.

The Boeing 787-9 with flight LH1926 flew from Berlin to Zurich via historic overflight points.

The Airbus A350-900 with flight LH2026 flew from Berlin to Cologne via Magdeburg.

The events took place on Easter Monday exactly 100 years after the 1926 inaugural flights from Berlin-Tempelhof.

The special flights carried around 400 passengers including staff and media and received water salutes on arrival.

Lufthansa has marked its 100th anniversary of its first flights with special commemorative services. The airline operated two flights on 6 April 2026 from Berlin Brandenburg Airport that retraced the historic routes flown exactly 100 years earlier. A Boeing 787-9 named Berlin with flight number LH1926 flew to Zurich while an Airbus A350-900 with flight number LH2026 headed to Cologne.

On 6 April 1926 the original Deutsche Luft Hansa conducted its inaugural operations from Berlin-Tempelhof Airport with a Fokker Grulich F II bound for Zurich and a Dornier Komet III D-580 bound for Cologne. The modern special flights followed similar paths and overflew the original stopover locations without landing. The Boeing 787-9 passed over Halle, Erfurt and Stuttgart en route to Zurich and the Airbus A350-900 passed over Magdeburg en route to Cologne.

The anniversary aircraft carried around 400 passengers in total including staff and media representatives. Both flights received traditional water salutes upon arrival. The events formed a highlight of Lufthansa’s centenary year that includes a special 100th anniversary livery on selected aircraft.

Jens Ritter shared “It is a special date for Lufthansa and a special day for all the employees who have shaped the airline with the crane logo.”

Flightradar24 shared “Such a wonderful welcome in Zurich, look at all those avgeeks on the observation deck. And here’s what a water salute looks like from onboard as we complete the 100th anniversary flight of Lufthansa’s first route.”