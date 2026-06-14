Fred Olsen reveals half price drinks promo on autumn and winter sailings

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has offered half-price premium drinks packages on selected sailings.

Bookings until 30 July 2026 receive the package from €24 per person per night.

The 11-night Greece to Tenerife cruise departs 19 November 2026 from €1545 per person.

The 14-night Canary Islands cruise departs 7 December 2026 from €1828 per person.

The 13-night Southern Spain cruise departs 20 January 2027 from €1533 per person.

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines has offered half-price premium drinks packages on selected autumn and winter 2026-27 sailings aboard the Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral. New bookings made by 30 July 2026 include the package from €24 per person per night on sailings that depart between October 2026 and January 2027. The package covers cocktails, premium spirits, wines, beers, soft drinks and alcohol-free options.

The offer applies to cruises such as the 11-night Country Hopping from Greece to Tenerife that departs Piraeus on 19 November 2026 with prices from €1545 per person. Guests visit Greece, Malta, Italy, Spain, Gibraltar, Morocco and the Canary Islands with free flights from London or Manchester included. Another sailing is the 14-night Canary Islands and Geminid Meteor Shower cruise that leaves Liverpool on 7 December 2026 from €1828 per person.

The 13-night Southern Spain and Portugal cruise departs Liverpool on 20 January 2027 from €1533 per person. Guests explore Vigo, Gibraltar, Malaga, Cadiz and Matosinhos.

Geoff Ridgeon shared “We know many guests are looking ahead to time away during the cooler months and this offer gives agents a meaningful way to highlight added value across our autumn and winter sailings. With our premium drinks package available at half the usual price guests can settle into their journey enjoy their favourite drinks on board and make the most of their time in the winter sun from the Canary Islands through to the Mediterranean.”