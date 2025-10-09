French business event buyers hosted by Tourism Ireland

A group of French MICE professionals specialising in meetings, incentives and launches toured Ireland, hosted by Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, Tourism NI and Horizons by TPG.

The schedule featured a tour of Windmill Lane Recording Studios and a Gin School session at Pearse Lyons Distillery. Stops included a behind-the-scenes look at Curragh Racecourse and clay pigeon shooting at Abbeyfield Farm near Clane.

Afternoon tea occurred at Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen in County Down. The itinerary also covered a Black Taxi Tour of Belfast, plus visits to Titanic Belfast and Titanic Distillers.

David Boyce shared: “We were delighted to welcome these influential French business event buyers to Ireland. Seeing is definitely believing, and this visit was a valuable opportunity to highlight Ireland as a premier destination for Business Events. Business travel is high value and often midweek and off season by its nature, thereby aligning with Tourism Ireland’s strategy to grow overseas tourism revenue outside of the peak summer season.”