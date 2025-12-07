Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Phil Callow CEO of OAG Aviation
Global seat capacity back to pre-pandemic for winter 2025 – OAG

By on Aviation

Global seat capacity reached 3.6bn for winter 2025, a 2.3pc increase from last year that surpasses pre-pandemic levels in most regions.

Asia shows uneven recovery with China’s capacity up 6.2pc over last winter while domestic routes dominate its network.

Europe grew 4.6pc in capacity that nearly matches North America’s 2.1pc increase and narrowed their seat gap to five million.

Turkey led major countries with a 9.3pc surge in seats driven by Turkish Airlines and low-cost carriers from Sabiha Gökçen.

International flying expanded 5.8pc compared to 2.6pc for domestic routes and accounted for 40pc of all seats.

https://www.oag.com/blog/cautious-winter-capacity-growth-could-set-the-stage-for-a-strong-year-end

