Hainan Airlines increases Dublin-Beijing to 4w in December and January

Ryan Zhang of Hainan Airlines

Hainan Airlines will operate four flights weekly from Dublin to Beijing between 11 December 2025 and 31 January 2026.

Services will be reduced to one weekly for February 2026 before rising to four weekly from St Patrick’s weekend. The route uses wide-bodied Airbus A330 aircraft and carries mostly Chinese visitors or residents returning home. Chinese government ends 30-day visa-free entry for Irish travellers on 31 December 2025. The route launched in 2018 as first direct link, suspended during Covid, and resumed in 2023.

Simon Coveney shared “the route is transformational to the bilateral relationship between China and Ireland”.