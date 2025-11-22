Dubai is latest in history of high profile air show tragedies worldwide

Dubai air show crash

The crash of a HAL Tejas fighter jet from the Indian Air Force crashed during a demonstration flight at the Dubai Airshow, resulting in the death of the pilot, Namansh Syal, and the cancellation of the event’s final day.

The incident, which occurred in front of spectators, involved the aircraft bursting into flames after losing control mid-air, with no injuries reported on the ground is the latest in a series of fatal accidents at airshows worldwide, where high-risk aerobatic displays have led to significant loss of life over decades.