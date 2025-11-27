Heathrow third runway plan approved by London government

Heidi Alexander, Westminster Transport secretary

The Westminster government has selected Heathrow’s £33bn plan for a third runway,100pc privately financed with no taxpayer funds involved.

Infrastructure works required rerouting of the M25 motorway and demolition of nearby villages. Heathrow planned to spend an additional £15bn on upgrading existing facilities. A final decision on the third runway awaits a planning consultation process and parliamentary scrutiny.

Heidi Alexander shared “Today is another important step to enable a third runway… setting the direction for the remainder of our work to get the policy framework in place for airport expansion.”