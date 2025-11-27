Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Heathrow third runway plan approved by London government

Heathrow third runway plan approved by London government

0
By on Aviation
Heidi Alexander, Westminster Transport secretary
Heidi Alexander, Westminster Transport secretary

The Westminster government has selected Heathrow’s £33bn plan for a third runway,100pc privately financed with no taxpayer funds involved.

Infrastructure works required rerouting of the M25 motorway and demolition of nearby villages. Heathrow planned to spend an additional £15bn on upgrading existing facilities. A final decision on the third runway awaits a planning consultation process and parliamentary scrutiny.

Heidi Alexander shared “Today is another important step to enable a third runway… setting the direction for the remainder of our work to get the policy framework in place for airport expansion.”

Related posts:

SERE Holdings acquires Belfast based ambulance operators Woodgate Aviation Sean Duffy US Transport commissionerUS blocks new routes and forbids belly cargo on Mexican airlines Ed Bastian CEO of DeltaDelta Air Lines discards transatlantic narrowbody ops Osamu Shinobe CEO of ANA All Nippon AirwaysANA to close AirJapan brand in spring
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.