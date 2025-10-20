Helicopter Emergency Medical Service reviews 8,400 missions

Trending
Micheál O’Toole director of the Coast Guard
A study on Ireland’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service revealed that crews handled 8,400 missions over the past decade, with cardiac emergencies being the most frequent reason for deployment. 

Mission success rates drop from 66% in summer to 51% in winter due to daylight-only operations at bases in the south and midlands. Operating hours range from 17 hours in summer to eight hours in winter. The study provides a breakdown of mission types by accident. Both bases continue to serve critical medical needs across Ireland.

  • Helicopter crews completed 8,400 missions in ten years. 
  • Cardiac emergencies are the most common mission type.
  • Success rates fall from 66% in summer to 51% in winter.
  • Bases operate daylight-only, with shorter hours in winter.
  • Study details mission types by accident.
