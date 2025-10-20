Helicopter Emergency Medical Service reviews 8,400 missions

Micheál O’Toole director of the Coast Guard

A study on Ireland’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service revealed that crews handled 8,400 missions over the past decade, with cardiac emergencies being the most frequent reason for deployment.

Mission success rates drop from 66% in summer to 51% in winter due to daylight-only operations at bases in the south and midlands. Operating hours range from 17 hours in summer to eight hours in winter. The study provides a breakdown of mission types by accident. Both bases continue to serve critical medical needs across Ireland.