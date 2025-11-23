HERE are the highlights from day three of Winterval Waterford today

Trending
Eoghan Corry and Trevor Darmody festival director at Winterval 2025
WWinterval Waterford 2025 continues today with Déise Medieval opening at 12 noon with Waterford-based re-enactors recreating a Viking tented village at Blackfriars off Arundel Square.

Visitors will observe daily Viking life including spinning, weaving, leather working, metalwork, blacksmithing, coin striking and woodwork in a family-friendly setting.

Re-enactors cook over open fires in period tents filled with authentic furniture and demonstrate crafts while answering questions.

Guests can triy crafts themselves and learn Hnefatafl ,a popular Viking board game during the event.

Attendees will enjoy rides on the vintage carousel at John Roberts Square, hopping aboard the 20-minute Winterval Express train from the station opposite the Cathedral, meandering through the market from Georges Street to O’Connell Street until 8pm or relax with hot chocolate at free Christmas movies like Elf at 1pm 3pm and 5pm at The Reg.. See details at www.winterval.ie

