Eight things to WATCH at from Farnborough International Airshow 2026

Preparations are reaching their final stages for Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2026), running 20–24 July 2026 in Hampshire, UK, is shaping up to be the largest in its 78-year history. Here are eight key anticipated highlights and industry signals:

Record Scale and Sold-Out Demand: Exhibition space sold out twice, prompting the addition of a sixth hall (+5,000 sq m). Over 100,000 visitors are expected, with strong international participation (64% of exhibitors from outside the UK) and 28 national pavilions. This reflects surging global aerospace sector confidence.

Strong Military and Defence Focus: Ongoing global conflicts are shifting emphasis toward weapons, defence systems, and collaborative combat aircraft. Highlights include the Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat debut (uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft), CH-47 Chinook demonstrations, and advanced fighter/trainer programmes like the UK-Italy-Japan Global Combat Air Programme.

Headline Flying Display: F-35A Lightning II: The US Air Force F-35A Demonstration Team will headline with its only public European display in 2026. Other flying participants include the Airbus A350-1000, Bombardier Global 8000 (first aerial display), Embraer C-390, and heritage aircraft like the Spitfire and P-51 Mustang.

Advanced Air Mobility and Future Tech in the Spotlight: eVTOL and electric aircraft such as Vertical Aerospace VX4/VA-1X and BETA Technologies CX300 will feature, signalling rapid progress in sustainable and urban air mobility alongside traditional platforms.

Widebody and Commercial Momentum: Airbus will showcase the A350-1000 with daily flying demos, amid strong widebody demand. Boeing will highlight the 777X cabin section. Expect announcements around orders, with Airbus and Boeing competing fiercely in a recovering long-haul market.

Sustainability, Innovation, and Finance: The inaugural Aerospace Global Forum: Finance Summit will address capital for R&D and scaling green technologies. Displays from companies like ZEISS (holographic/transparent displays) underscore next-generation cockpit and cabin innovations.

International and Emerging Market Presence: Debuts like the UAE’s Fursan Al Emarat aerobatic team (seven-aircraft display) and growing participation from markets such as South Korea, Turkey, and Ukraine highlight Farnborough’s role as a truly global platform.

Focus on the Next Generation: Friday 24 July is “Pioneers of Tomorrow” (free entry under 21), with heavy STEM and careers emphasis to inspire young talent — addressing industry skills shortages amid massive growth.

As the show opens next week, major order announcements, partnerships, and updates on programmes like the 777X, new engines, and defence contracts are expected. Defence and future flight technologies are likely to dominate discussions.