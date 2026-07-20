Killarney National Park tourist route closed due to wildfires

The main tourist route through Killarney National Park (N71 Killarney to Kenmare Road, between Moll’s Gap and Torc Waterfall) remains closed as firefighters and National Parks and Wildlife Service staff tackle unpredictable wildfires.

The fire, suspected to have started from a disposable barbecue, has affected over 20 hectares of oak, heath, and bog areas. Irish Air Corps helicopters are assisting by dropping water on hot spots, with the road closed multiple times due to flare-ups. Visitors are urged to avoid lighting fires in the park during the current warm, dry conditions.

The N71 Killarney-to-Kenmare Road, a primary tourist route cutting directly through Killarney National Park, has been temporarily closed due to ongoing, unpredictable wildfires. Emergency services and helicopters are actively combating flare-ups caused by warm weather and high winds, specifically in the area around Five Mile Bridge.

The N71 road is shut between the Moll’s Gap tourist car park and the entrance near Torc Waterfall / Muckross House. Heavy smoke, underground fires, and rapid, wind-driven flare-ups pose an immediate safety risk to passing traffic. The blaze has damaged oak, heath, and bog ecosystems, threatening ancient woodland stretches running from Cromaglan.

Motorists travelling between Sneem / Kenmare and Killarney are advised by [Kerry County Council](https://www.facebook.com/100064566138808/posts/kerry-county-council-is-asking-the-public-to-avoid-the-area of-five-mile-bridge-/1439749928187198/) to completely avoid the N71 and detour via the R569 road and the N22. The wider Ring of Kerry route remains drivable, though visibility may be affected by localized smoke drift.

Authorities are urging the public strictly not to light fires or use disposable barbecues anywhere inside the park boundaries. Ongoing aerial monitoring is being handled by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and local fire services. Check live travel updates on the Kerry County Council Facebook Page before finalising travel plans