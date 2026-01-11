HERE is the roundup of airline end-of-year revenue figures for 2025 in early 2026

- Delta Air Lines reported trailing twelve months revenue of €53.7bn with increase of 2.03pc over previous period. The airline saw increase in annual revenues since aviation downturn in 2020. Trailing twelve months earnings reached €5.61bn with pretax earnings over previous period. The airline operates over 5,500 daily flights to 325 destinations in 53 countries with mainline fleet of 900 aircraft and 340 under Delta Connection.
- United Airlines Holdings reported trailing twelve months revenue of €49.81bn with increase of 2.29pc over previous period. Pretax earnings reached €4.69bn with decrease of 1.26pc over same period last year. The airline operates scheduled flights to 390 destinations worldwide with fleet of 1,050 mainline aircraft and regional network through United Express.
- American Airlines reported trailing twelve months revenue of €46.33bn with increase of 0.15pc over previous period. Trailing twelve months earnings reached €2.22bn under previous period. The airline operates 7,000 flights per day to over 350 destinations in 48 countries with mainline fleet of over 1,000 aircraft and 550 under American Eagle.
- Lufthansa Group reported trailing twelve months revenue of €37.48bn with increase of 8.45pc over previous period. Trailing twelve months pretax earnings reached €2.59bn with increase of 29.04pc over same period last year. The group comprises carriers including Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways and Eurowings with bases in Europe.
- International Airlines Group reported trailing twelve months revenue of €31.9bn with increase of 8.04pc over previous period. Pretax earnings reached €4.15bn with increase of 25.04pc over last year. The group comprises airlines including British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL with network of cargo and passenger routes.
- Air France-KLM Group reported trailing twelve months revenue of €30.64bn with increase of 5.86pc over previous period. Pretax earnings reached €2.36bn with increase of 82.9pc over last year. The group operates under brand names with hubs in Paris CDG and Amsterdam Schiphol as airline group in terms of network and passenger traffic.
- Emirates reported 2024-2025 revenue of €29.79bn with increase of 6.1pc over previous period. Pretax earnings reached €4.95bn with increase of 20pc over last year. The carrier operates fleet of over 250 aircraft to 150 destinations in 80 countries as operator of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 family aircraft with travel demand in premium cabins.
- Southwest Airlines reported trailing twelve months revenue of €23.51bn with increase of 0.25pc over previous period. Trailing twelve months earnings reached €0.52bn with drop of 24pc over last year earnings due to operational challenges and business model revamp. The low-cost carrier serves over 100 destinations in Americas with all-Boeing 737 fleet of 810 aircraft and order of over 500 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft.
- China Southern Airlines reported trailing twelve months revenue of €20.9bn with increase of 1.07pc over previous period. Trailing twelve months earnings reached €0.57bn with increase of 11pc over last year. The airline operates over 2,000 daily flights to over 200 destinations worldwide with fleet in China of over 700 narrowbody and widebody aircraft.
- Air China reported trailing twelve months revenue of €19.98bn with increase of 0.96pc over previous period. The airline reported loss of €0.12bn under previous year. The flag carrier operates flight network to over 215 destinations worldwide with fleet of over 530 aircraft.
HERE is the roundup of airline end-of-year revenue figures for 2025 in early 20260
