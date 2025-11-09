The FAA’s enforced 4pc cuts on 8 November could rise to 20pc.

American Airlines cancelled 220 flights daily; United 184 on Friday, 168 Saturday, 158 Sunday.

Over 2,600 delays occurred by 2pm eastern time on 8 November due to controller absences.

The cuts exempt international flights and are already set extend to 10pc of general aviation.

Sean Duffy US Transport commissioner

Airlines are meeting the FAA daily to adjust schedules as they scramble to comply with a directive from the Federal Aviation Administration that requires cuts to domestic flights at 40 airports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed the possibility of 20pc domestic flight cuts if shutdown persists beyond next week.

The mandate, announced on 5 November 2025, starts at four percent on 7 November and rises to ten percent by 14 November. Officials cite shortages of air traffic controllers who work without pay during the government shutdown that began on 1 October. Controllers face overtime and absences that threaten safety.

The 40 airports include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Los Angeles, Newark, John F Kennedy, LaGuardia and Reagan National. International flights remain exempt. Airlines cancel over 1000 flights on the first day.

Delta scraps 170, Southwest 120, American 220 and United four percent of its schedule. Carriers waive change fees and offer refunds even on basic fares. Passengers receive alerts via apps and email.

Airlines prioritise hub-to-hub and long-haul routes while cutting regional services. The shutdown, now in its fortieth day as of 9 November 2025, marks the longest in history. Congress fails to pass funding amid disputes over health subsidies.

Air traffic controllers, unpaid since October, call in sick or seek other work. Ground stops occur at San Francisco and Newark. Delays average over 200 minutes at some facilities. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns cuts could reach twenty percent if the impasse continues into the holiday period.

Aviation bears the brunt with 3500 to 5000 daily flights at risk at full implementation. Ripple effects hit smaller airports connected to the 40 hubs. Passengers face stranded journeys and advise booking backups on rival carriers.

Hospitality suffered elsewhere as travellers cancelled trips. Hotels near affected airports report bookings down 15pc. Chains in gateway cities are losing revenue equivalent to 1.2 billion euro weekly from reduced visitor spend. Restaurants and tour operators near hubs see tables empty. National parks close visitor centres and halt ranger programmes. Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Everglades bar entry at gates.

Roads stay open in some areas but rubbish are piling up and toilets remain locked. Campgrounds have shut without staff. Museums are under federal control lock doors. Smithsonian institutions has exhausted prior-year funds and ceased operations. The National Gallery of Art and Air and Space Museum are turning away visitors. Private sites remain open.

The shutdown is costing the economy 14 billion euro in lost output per estimates. Food programmes face cuts despite court orders for partial benefits. Federal workers miss second paychecks. Talks have staledl in Senate where Democrats demand health credit extensions and Republicans insist on clean funding bills.

Duffy has visited Reagan National to monitor queues. Analysts predict chaos if cuts persist to Thanksgiving.

Backup tickets are selilngl out on secondary routes. Airports posted signs on mandates. The controllers union has called for immediate funding as the shutdown clock ticks past previous records.

Sean Duffy shared “We’re going to make decisions based on what we see in the air space.”

Robert Isom CEO of American Airlines shared “This level of cancellation is going to grow over time and that’s something that is going to be problematic.”