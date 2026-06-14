Hibernia Line launches new year round ferry service from Ringaskiddy to Boulogne sur Mer

Hibernia Line has launched a new ferry service between Cork and France.

The St Patrick departed Ringaskiddy on its maiden voyage.

The MV Akka sailed from Boulogne sur Mer to Cork at the same time.

The service creates up to 250 jobs in Ireland and France.

The crossing takes around 21.5 hours.

Hibernia Line has launched a new year round ferry service that connects Cork with mainland Europe. The St Patrick vessel has departed Ringaskiddy on its maiden voyage to Boulogne sur Mer in France while the MV Akka has sailed from France to Cork. The operator has introduced this direct route for passengers and freight.

The service creates up to 250 jobs in Ireland and France including crew roles and cadet opportunities at the National Maritime College of Ireland. The St Patrick vessel contains 193 cabins and the MV Akka has 227 cabins with capacity for over 600 passengers per sailing. The crossing takes around 21.5 hours.

Hibernia Line has confirmed the route provides extra capacity for businesses and hauliers between Ireland and continental Europe. The connection supports trade tourism and regional economic activity on both sides.

Aidan Coffey shared “The direct Cork to Boulogne sur Mer service strengthens connectivity between Ireland and continental Europe providing an additional option for freight and passenger transport.” Aidan Coffey shared “This new route will deliver regular reliable services supporting trade tourism and regional economic activity on both sides.”