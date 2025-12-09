Trending
Justice Emily Farrell
High Court grants permission for Ranelagh residents’ to challenge MetroLink

Nineteen residents of Dartmouth Square in Ranelagh, Dublin 6, have been granted permission to seek a judicial review of An Coimisiún Pleanála’s grant of permission for the MetroLink rail project.

Justice Emily Farrell granted leave for the proceedings on Monday. The 18.8km mostly underground rail line received approval through a railway order signed on 30 September. Residents argued that An Coimisiún Pleanála failed to conduct a lawful environmental impact assessment.

Justice Richard Humphreys set a provisional hearing date in March and supported mediation efforts. Stephen Dodd SC shared “My clients were agreeable to entering mediation.”

Justice Humphreys shared “I was supportive of any form of alternative dispute resolution.”

