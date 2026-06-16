Holiday home legislation to be discussed by cabinet today

The proposals require registration with Fáilte Ireland for short term providers.

The rules target towns with populations above 20,000.

Dublin has 9,186 short term lets according to the report.

The register covers accommodation offered for up to 21 nights.

Legislation from Minister Burke is required for operation in December.

The Irish government has brought proposals for a short term lettings register before Cabinet.

Minister for Housing James Browne brought the delayed plans to Cabinet on Tuesday 16 June 2026. The new rules require short term accommodation providers and those leasing properties through Airbnb to register with Fáilte Ireland and hold appropriate planning permission. The Coalition aims to direct more properties into long term rental use to address the housing crisis.

In February the Government agreed in principle to restrict short term lets in towns with a population of more than 20,000. The register applies to anyone offering paid accommodation for up to 21 nights. A draft report commissioned by The Housing Agency showed 28,903 short term lets available in Ireland with Dublin accounting for 9,186 or 32 percent of the total.

The register is expected to become operational in December subject to legislation from Minister Peter Burke passing through the Oireachtas. Ministers discussed a potential two year grace period for owners who have let properties short term for over seven years. The Department of Housing previously estimated that as many as 12,000 properties could return to the long term market.

James Browne shared “the priority should be getting back houses for the private rental market.”

Peter Burke shared “a two year grace period could be applicable.”