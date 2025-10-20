How did THAT happen? Turkish cargo B737 ends up in sea at Hong Kong

Aircraft registration TC-ACF, a Boeing 747-481F leased from ACT Airlines, operated Emirates SkyCargo flight EK9788 from Dubai to Hong Kong International Airport.

The aircraft, which first flew in May 1993, veered off runway 07L during landing at 3:53 a.m. local time, striking a ground vehicle and partially submerging in the sea. Two ground crew members, aged 30 and 41, died in the incident.

Wet weather conditions may have contributed to the excursion. The runway closed for investigation, leading to 11 cargo flight cancellations on 20 October. All four crew members survived without injury.

The Government Flying Service and Fire Department deployed helicopters and vessels for rescue operations. Air ACT operates one other Boeing 747.

The aircraft previously featured ANA’s Pokémon livery before conversion to cargo use.

Officials shared: “The vehicle, according to officials, was at a “safe distance from the runway” before it was hit by the plane. It “definitely did not run out onto the runway”.