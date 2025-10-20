How did THAT happen? Turkish cargo B737 ends up in sea at Hong Kong

Trending
Aircraft registration TC-ACF, a Boeing 747-481F leased from ACT Airlines, operated Emirates SkyCargo flight EK9788 from Dubai to Hong Kong International Airport. 

The aircraft, which first flew in May 1993, veered off runway 07L during landing at 3:53 a.m. local time, striking a ground vehicle and partially submerging in the sea. Two ground crew members, aged 30 and 41, died in the incident. 

Wet weather conditions may have contributed to the excursion. The runway closed for investigation, leading to 11 cargo flight cancellations on 20 October. All four crew members survived without injury. 

The Government Flying Service and Fire Department deployed helicopters and vessels for rescue operations. Air ACT operates one other Boeing 747. 

A press conference occurred at 10:00 a.m. local time confirmed the details: 

  • Flight EK9788 departed Dubai for a 6-hour 53-minute journey to Hong Kong.
  • The Boeing 747-481F registration TC-ACF first flew in May 1993.
  • The incident happened on runway 07L at Hong Kong International Airport.
  • Two ground crew aged 30 and 41 died after their vehicle was struck.
  • Runway 07L closed for investigation with 11 cargo flights cancelled.
  • The aircraft previously featured ANA’s Pokémon livery before conversion to cargo use.

Officials shared: “The vehicle, according to officials, was at a “safe distance from the runway” before it was hit by the plane. It “definitely did not run out onto the runway”.

