Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Huelva tourism showcases offering at Cork event on board sailing ship
Ana Delgado of Destino Huelva
Ana Delgado of Destino Huelva

Huelva tourism showcases offering at Cork event on board sailing ship

0
By on News & Knowledge

Tourism professionals from Huelva showcased their destination aboard the Nao Santa María in Cork on 4 June 2026. The event, hosted by the Ambassador of Spain to Ireland, brought together around 30 Irish travel industry representatives. Attendees were given details of Huelva’s natural landscapes, coastline, cultural heritage and gastronomy.

The Nao Santa María replica served as the venue and highlighted maritime history linked to Christopher Columbus. Organisers included Destino Huelva, the Provincial Council of Huelva, Fundación Nao Victoria and the Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin. 

Huelva event in Cork, Kathryn MacDonnell, Ana Delgado of Destino Huelva, María Teresa Lizaranzu, Ambassador of Spain to Ireland
Huelva event in Cork, Kathryn MacDonnell, Ana Delgado of Destino Huelva, María Teresa Lizaranzu, Ambassador of Spain to Ireland
María Teresa Lizaranzu, Ambassador of Spain to Ireland, Honorary Consuls Catalina Goode and Diarmuid Cornelio O’Donovan, and Laura Pena Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin
María Teresa Lizaranzu, Ambassador of Spain to Ireland, Honorary Consuls Catalina Goode and Diarmuid Cornelio O’Donovan, and Laura Pena Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin
Ana Delgado speaking at the Huelva event in Cork
Ana Delgado speaking at the Huelva event in Cork
Huelva event in Cork On board

Related posts:

Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeBRITAIN visitor numbers to Ireland up by 1.8pc in April Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeGERMANY visitor numbers to Ireland up by 14.9pc in April Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeSPAIN & PORTUGAL visitor numbers to Ireland down 16pc in April Dinh Viet Phuong CEO of Vietjet AirVietjet Air launches first European Route
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.