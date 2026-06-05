Huelva tourism showcases offering at Cork event on board sailing ship

Tourism professionals from Huelva showcased their destination aboard the Nao Santa María in Cork on 4 June 2026. The event, hosted by the Ambassador of Spain to Ireland, brought together around 30 Irish travel industry representatives. Attendees were given details of Huelva’s natural landscapes, coastline, cultural heritage and gastronomy.

The Nao Santa María replica served as the venue and highlighted maritime history linked to Christopher Columbus. Organisers included Destino Huelva, the Provincial Council of Huelva, Fundación Nao Victoria and the Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin.

Huelva event in Cork, Kathryn MacDonnell, Ana Delgado of Destino Huelva, María Teresa Lizaranzu, Ambassador of Spain to Ireland

María Teresa Lizaranzu, Ambassador of Spain to Ireland, Honorary Consuls Catalina Goode and Diarmuid Cornelio O’Donovan, and Laura Pena Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin