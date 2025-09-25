IAA to review of the Passenger Advisory Group on airport charges

Declan Fixtpatrick of the IAA

The Irish Aviation Authority us revealed a review of the Passenger Advisory Group to inform the 2026 determination on maximum airport charges at Dublin Airport for 2027 to 2031.

The PAG serves as a consultative forum to represent passenger interests, concerns, and experiences.

Dublin Airport outperformed financial forecasts since 2022 with stronger passenger growth but undershot capital expenditure due to planning delays.

Passenger volumes at DAA airports rose 4pc to 18.6m in the first half of 2025, while costs increased 10pc