IATA financial and passenger set for Istanbul on 5–6 November

Willie Walsh CEO of IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will hold the joint World Financial Symposium (WFS) and World Passenger Symposium (WPS) on 5–6 November 2025 in Istanbul, hosted by Turkish Airlines.

The event will focus on retailing, finance, payments, and digital identity, featuring insights from the 2025 Global Passenger Survey.

Sessions include discussions on the €20.5 billion payment cost burden and modernising revenue accounting.

Three specialised tracks will explore AI-driven retailing, payment innovations, and digital identity for streamlined bord