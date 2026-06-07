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Marie Owens-Thomsen of IATA
Marie Owens-Thomsen of IATA

IATA launches supporting alliance for CORSIA emissions units

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  • IATA has launched the Supporting Alliance for CORSIA EEU Supply.
  • The alliance targets 225 to 250m CORSIA Eligible Emissions Units by spring 2027.
  • Over 32 entities including 16 major airlines have joined the initial membership.
  • The group provides implementation assistance to countries on Article 6.2 processes.
  • CORSIA will generate between $4bn and $5bn of climate finance in its first phase.

IATA has launched the Supporting Alliance for CORSIA EEU Supply to increase availability of 225 to 250m CORSIA Eligible Emissions Units by spring 2027. The alliance brings together airlines and stakeholders to address bottlenecks in the carbon credit system for international aviation. Over 32 entities have joined the initial membership including major carriers such as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa Group and Singapore Airlines.

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The initiative focuses on practical assistance to countries for managing interfaces between national climate commitments and CORSIA requirements. It aims to prevent double counting of credits and to improve access to carbon markets. Pro bono support from Article 6 and CORSIA experts will help countries authorise domestic emissions units.

CORSIA functions as the only globally agreed framework for international aviation emissions and entered offsetting requirements from 2021. The pilot and first phases cover volunteer states while full requirements apply to all international flights from 2027 with exemptions for certain developing countries.

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Economist, shared “CORSIA is the only globally agreed framework to address international aviation emissions, established by ICAO and its Member States in 2016. The Supporting Alliance will provide implementation assistance to clear this and other bottlenecks that prevent credits from coming to the CORSIA market.”

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