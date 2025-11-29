Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
IATA October 2025 passenger demand up 8.5pc

Willie Walsh of IATA
Global revenue passenger kilometres rose 6.6pc in October 2025 compared to October 2024. International demand increased 8.5pc with capacity up 7.1pc. 

The global load factor reached 84.6pc, up 0.7 percentage points.  Asia-Pacific airlines recorded 10.9pc international growth while Middle Eastern carriers saw 10.7pc.  Domestic demand grew 3.4pc led by Brazil at 12.4pc.

Willie Walsh shared: “October was a strong month for air travel with demand up 6.6pc on the previous year. The trends for the rest of the year look encouraging: scheduled seat capacity in November is set to expand 3.6pc and in December by 4.7pc. Considering the uncertainty in the economic outlook for 2026, the resilience of demand for air travel, with the jobs and growth it brings, is a bright spot that governments should nurture with care.”

