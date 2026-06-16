Just TWO changes – IATA reacts to proposed EU261 reform:

The International Air Transport Association has commented on revisions to EU261 passenger rights rules. Changes include a list of extraordinary circumstances and airport contingency plans for disruptions.

The update stops short of longer delay thresholds but imposes further compromises on aviation groups who say EU261 imposes an annual regulatory burden of €8bn. Airlines supported measures to improve passenger alternatives during disruptions. Implementation occurs with labour consultations and regulatory approvals.

IATA says the only substantial changes with respect to disruptions were the addition of a non-exhaustive list of extraordinary circumstances, albeit one which inexplicably fails to reinforce the industry’s safety-first approach, and a requirement for airports to have contingency plans for accommodation in the event of mass disruptions, which is a first small step on the road to shared accountability across the aviation ecosystem.

IATA has called for practical enforcement and air traffic management reforms.

Willie Walsh shared “After 13 years of discussion, the opportunity to improve Europe’s competitiveness and the passenger experience by addressing the flaws of EU261 was lost.”