Ireland 13th most important market for Australia as short term tourists hit 94,770 

Australia received a record 8,370 short-term visitors from Ireland n July 2025, up 50.5pc on 2024 and 82.4pc on pre pandemic.

Rolling annual was also a record, 94,770, up 12.5pc on last year. Ireland was the 13th most important market to Australia in July for visitor numbers and the sixth most important in terms of overall spend.

Overall short-term visitor arrivals reached 743,210, up 12.8pc from the prior year. Short-term resident returns totalled 1,205,170, showing a 5.1pc rise year-on-year. Overall arrivals stood at 2,068,460, an increase of 7.4pc compared to one year earlier.

New Zealand contributed 17pc of all visitor arrivals, while the number of trips remained 6.0pc below July 2019 levels.

Total departures numbered 1,819,770, marking a 10.3pc growth from the previous year.

Data reflect international border crossings, with figures rounded to the nearest 10.

In the opposite direction Australia inbound tourism is the seventh most important market for Ireland in terms of visitor numbers.