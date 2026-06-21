Ireland’s Blue Book collection adds three new five star properties for 2026

Ireland’s Blue Book has added three new five star members for 2026: Cliff House Hotel in County Waterford, Dunluce Lodge in County Antrim and Dylan Hotel in Dublin.

The additions strengthen the collection of unique country houses, historic hotels and gourmet restaurants known for exceptional heritage hospitality. There are over 60 properties featured in the 2026 Ireland’s Blue Book collection across the island of Ireland down from a milestone high of 65 properties

Property types include country houses, historic castles, boutique hotels, manor houses, and gourmet restaurants. Members are handpicked based on high hospitality standards, strong individual character, and unique style. Tis year’s three luxury five-star hotel The Cliff House Hotel (Waterford), Dunluce Lodge (Antrim), and Dylan Hotel (Dublin):

The Cliff House Hotel (Waterford): The Cliff House Hotel is a privately owned five star boutique hotel situated in the traditional fishing village of Ardmore in County Waterford. Clinging dramatically to the cliffs overlooking Ardmore Bay, the 39 room property offers contemporary Irish luxury with sea views from every room, an intimate cliff top spa and the Michelin starred House Restaurant. It combines coastal charm, local heritage and gourmet dining in a striking seaside setting.

Dunluce Lodge (Antrim): Dunluce Lodge is a new five star luxury resort on the Causeway Coast in Portrush, County Antrim. Located alongside the fourth fairway of the world renowned Royal Portrush Golf Club, the property features elegant suites, exceptional hospitality and sweeping views of the North Atlantic Ocean. It provides a bespoke luxury experience in one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic coastal locations.

Dylan Hotel (Dublin): The Dylan Hotel is a refined five star boutique hotel in a historic building in Dublin city centre. Known for its soulful and luxurious character, it offers exceptional accommodation, original Irish art, imaginative dining and intuitive service in a vibrant neighbourhood. The property blends contemporary design with warm Irish hospitality for a distinctive city centre stay.

Ireland’s Blue Book Association was formed in 1974 with 11 founding members who, acrording to the website: “realised that there was a gap between the bed and breakfast accommodation and the larger hotel industry which was not being marketed at that time.”