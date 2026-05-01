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Gary McLean of DAA
Gary McLean of DAA

Irish airports anticipate record 600,000 passenger traffic over May bank holiday weekend

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By on Aviation

Over 525,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin and Cork airports combined for the 2026 May bank holiday weekend, with over 65,000 passengers through Cork Airport and 56,000 through Shannon Airport.

Friday, 1 May is expected to be the busiest travel day across most major hubs. 

Instructions for Dublin Airport are to arrive 2 hours before short-haul and 3 hours before long-haul flights and for Cork Airport to arrive at least 90 minutes before departure. 

High demand is expected for car parks is anticipated. it is strongly recommended to pre-book parking through official sites like Dublin Airport Parking, Cork Airport Parking, or Shannon Airport Parking to ensure a space.

  • Dublin Airport: Almost 500,000 passengers are expected, a r ecord for this bank holiday, representing a 15pc increase over 2025
  • Cork Airport: Over 65,000 passengers are expected, Friday, 1 May is forecast to be the busiest day for both arrivals and departures.
  • Shannon Airport: 56,000 passengers are expected, a 9pc increase on last year.
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