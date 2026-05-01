DAA reports post-tax profit of €230m (bot NO mention of spat with Kenny Jacobs)

DAA has reported post-tax profit of €230m for 2025.

39.9m passengers have travelled through Dublin and Cork airports.

Dublin Airport has recorded 36.4m passengers.

Cork Airport has seen 3.5m passengers.

DAA has recommended a €66m dividend to the State.

DAA, the operator of Dublin and Cork airports, has recorded a post-tax profit of €230m for 2025. The semi-state company has described 2025 as the busiest year on record in terms of passenger numbers. Turnover has reached €1.18 bn with EBITDA of €401m.

The annual report makes no mention of the spat with Kenny jacobs that led to his removal as CEO. It records that 39.9m passengers have travelled through Dublin and Cork airports in 2025. Dublin Airport has welcomed 36.4m passengers while Cork Airport has seen 3.5m passengers. The board has recommended a dividend of €66m to the State which brings total dividends over the last two years to €165m.

The annual report says 98pc of passengers have cleared security at Dublin Airport in under 20 minutes. The company has invested €272m in capital projects including airfield upgrades and new C3 scanners at both terminals in Dublin Airport. Construction has started on a new mezzanine floor at Cork Airport.

Basil Geoghegan shared “Operating in conflicting regulatory regimes impacts our ability to meet the objectives we are set by our shareholder and provide for Ireland’s growing connectivity needs.”

Peter Dunne shared “Group profit before exceptionals and fair value movements reduced by €6m with increases in turnover and EBITDA generated by the group from our domestic and international activities being offset by a reduction in interest received.”