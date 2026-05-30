Irish airports report record numbers for June Bank Holiday weekend

Dublin Airport is forecast to handle 503,000 passengers over the four-day June bank holiday weekend (Friday to Monday). Sunday is expected to be the busiest day at around 131,000 passengers, potentially setting a new single-day record ahead of the current record on June 29 2026.

Cork Airport expects 69,000 passengers over the same period.

Shannon Airport anticipates over 67,000 passengers, marking an 11pc increase compared with the June bank holiday weekend in 2025.

Ireland West Airport Knock is set for a record-breaking June bank holiday weekend with over 20,000 passengers expected, representing an increase of almost 20pc versus the same period in 2025 and 10pc higher than June 2019.