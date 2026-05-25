Irish Holidaymakers increase domestic holiday plans for 2026

38pc of respondents have selected a staycation as their main holiday this year.

A fifth of Irish holidaymakers have chosen to avoid overseas travel.

83pc have expressed concern about flight disruption abroad.

More than six in ten have indicated they are likely to take a family break in Ireland.

One in two have believed the six counties offers better value than the 26.

Irish holidaymakers have shown a clear shift towards domestic breaks and 38pc have chosen a staycation as their main holiday this year. Hastings Hotels has commissioned a survey of 2,166 adults across the island of Ireland in May 2026 that has revealed strong interest in holidays at home. One in five respondents have decided to avoid overseas travel altogether.

Travel uncertainty and rising costs have influenced decisions with 83pc expressing concern about flight delays and cancellations abroad. Consistently good weather has attracted half of respondents to choose Ireland over foreign destinations. Global events and costs have affected the plans of 19pc who have decided not to travel overseas while a further 49pc have reported some influence on their choices.

More than six in ten people have indicated they are likely to take a family break in Ireland. One in two have believed the six counties offers better value than the 26.

James McGinn shared “People still want memorable holidays and quality experiences, but there is definitely greater focus now on certainty, ease and value.”