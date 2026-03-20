Irish Hotels Federation elects Tracy Coyne and Fergal O’Connell as vice presidents

Tracy Coyne and Fergal O’Connell have been elected as Vice Presidents of the Irish Hotels Federation.

They join President Matt O’Connor to represent over 900 hotels and guesthouses. The sector employs over 69,000 people directly and supports 270,000 livelihoods in tourism. Annual revenues exceed €5bn for hotels and guesthouses.

Tracy Coyne is the managing director of the family-owned International Hotel in Killarney, which her family has operated since 1976.

Having held the position of General Manager at The Fitzwilliam, Dublin since 2008, Fergal O’Connell will celebrate 18 years’ service with a new appointment to chief executive where he will lead the strategic direction and continued growth of the Fitzwilliam Hospitality Group’s distinguished portfolio

The federations’s priorities include cost competitiveness, sustainability and people development. Tracy Coyne and Fergal O’Connell shared it is a tremendous privilege to have been elected and to represent the hotels sector.

Matt O’Connor shared “I want to congratulate Tracy and Fergal on their election as Vice Presidents of the Irish Hotels Federation.”