Irish-owned Dean Hotel Group opens second German property in Munich

Irish-founded Dean Hotel Group has opened its second overseas property, The Dean Munich, in Germany’s vibrant Westend neighbourhood.

Positioned near Marienplatz, Viktualienmarkt, and historic streetscapes, the property aims to deliver uncommon experiences celebrating creativity, craftsmanship, and the city’s modern energy, extending the group’s distinctive Irish hospitality brand internationally. The 281-room hotel, the group’s largest to date, follows the successful launch of The Dean Berlin earlier in 2026.

Irish-founded lifestyle hospitality brand The Dean Hotels has officially opened The Dean Munich, marking the group’s second international location and its largest property to date. Following the February 2026 launch of The Dean Berlin, this opening represents a key milestone in the brand’s ongoing European expansion.

The lifestyle boutique property features 281 design-led guestrooms. Options range from standard layouts up to the signature “The Dean Suite” and “The Penthouse Suite”. Nightly room rates at the property begin from €225 per night.

Situated in Munich’s multicultural, creative Westend district (Schwanthalerhöhe), the hotel is located close to major cultural landmarks like Marienplatz, Viktualienmarkt, and the city’s historic center.

The hotel interiors were brought to life by London-based designer Tatjana von Stein. The aesthetics bridge two distinct eras of local subculture: Subtle architectural nods and curves inspired by Germany’s Art Nouveau movement, known as Jugendstil.

Bold public spaces that draw inspiration from Munich’s vibrant 1980s nightlife scene. Custom-built furniture mixed with vintage lighting from Cologne’s Studio Kuhlmann and a custom sound system from Friendly Pressure.

The property integrates three distinct bars throughout its social spaces. Ibasho, a contemporary Japanese restaurant concept created in collaboration with consultant chef Alex Craciun. The menu highlights pressed sushi, premium sashimi, and robata-grilled meats.

The hotel’s signature fitness brand features an indoor swimming pool, a thermal suite with contrast therapy, a sauna, a steam room, and a recovery-focused gym offering music-led training sessions

This expansion highlights the growing global footprint of Irish hospitality operators and their ability to adapt successful boutique concepts to new European markets.